Jayden Daniels was full practice participant for first time since suffering elbow injury on Thursday

It looks like Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is, in fact, on track to return against the Vikings this weekend.

Washington upgraded Daniels to a full participant in practice after he was limited on Wednesday.

Daniels suffered a dislocated elbow during the Commanders’ Week 9 loss to the Seahawks. Daniels was officially a limited participant on each of Washington’s three injury reports last week.

In his second season after winning AP offensive rookie of the year in 2024, Daniels has missed six games due to injury so far in 2025.

In his six starts, Daniels has completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 1,184 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions this year. He’s also rushed for 262 yards with two TDs.

Also on Washington’s Thursday injury report, linebacker Bobby Wagner (knee) and defensive end Drake Jackson (knee/groin) remained out of practice.

Linebacker Franke Luvu (shoulder) was upgraded from limited to full, while defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (back) was upgraded from DNP to full.

Long snapper Tyler Ott (back) was again a full participant, as was receiver Noah Brown (groin/knee), who is returning from injured reserve.