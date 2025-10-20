Jayden Daniels will have an MRI on Monday

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels left Sunday’s game against the Cowboys with a right hamstring injury. He did not return.

Early indications, we’re told, is that it’s not believed to be serious. An MRI nevertheless will be performed on Monday, according to coach Dan Quinn.

Quinn told reporters that Daniels “definitely” wanted to return to the game, a 44-22 loss in Dallas.

The injury happened not on the play that prompted him to exit the game, but one play before.

Daniels missed two games earlier this year after suffering a left knee injury in a Week 2 loss to the Packers. Marcus Mariota is Daniels’s replacement.

The Commanders have lost two in a row; they’re currently 3-4. They face the Chiefs next Monday night.