Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Jayden Reed, Christian Watson are good to go for Sunday vs. Texans

  
Published October 18, 2024 04:37 PM

Packers receiver Jayden Reed has no injury designation for Sunday’s game against the Texans.

Reed was a limited participant in all three practices this week after injuring his ankle on a punt return in the Week 6 win over the Cardinals.

Reed has 27 receptions for 442 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Wide receiver Christian Watson (ankle) also was limited all week and is without an injury designation, but wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (shoulder) is questionable.

Defensive lineman Wyatt (ankle) is out, and defensive lineman Colby Wooden (knee) is questionable.