Jayden Reed, Christian Watson are good to go for Sunday vs. Texans

Packers receiver Jayden Reed has no injury designation for Sunday’s game against the Texans.

Reed was a limited participant in all three practices this week after injuring his ankle on a punt return in the Week 6 win over the Cardinals.

Reed has 27 receptions for 442 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Wide receiver Christian Watson (ankle) also was limited all week and is without an injury designation, but wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (shoulder) is questionable.

Defensive lineman Wyatt (ankle) is out, and defensive lineman Colby Wooden (knee) is questionable.