 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_250911.jpg
Week 2 best bets: Bengals on upset watch vs. Jags
nbc_csu_tbvshou_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Buccaneers vs. Texans
nbc_csu_atlvsmin_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Falcons vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_250911.jpg
Week 2 best bets: Bengals on upset watch vs. Jags
nbc_csu_tbvshou_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Buccaneers vs. Texans
nbc_csu_atlvsmin_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Falcons vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jayden Reed, Deatrich Wise ruled out for second half

  
Published September 11, 2025 10:05 PM

Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed was injured on the first series of the game.

The team now has ruled Reed out with a shoulder injury.

Adding insult to injury, Reed had his 39-yard touchdown catch negated by a holding penalty on right tackle Anthony Belton. Reed landed hard on his right shoulder on the tackle by Commanders defensive back Quan Martin, whose weight was fully on Reed as Reed landed on the turf.

The Commanders have ruled out defensive Deatrich Wise Jr. (quad) and tight end John Bates (groin). Wise was carted off the field after an extra point.

Commanders offensive guard Brandon Coleman (shoulder) is questionable to return.