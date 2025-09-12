Jayden Reed, Deatrich Wise ruled out for second half

Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed was injured on the first series of the game.

The team now has ruled Reed out with a shoulder injury.

Adding insult to injury, Reed had his 39-yard touchdown catch negated by a holding penalty on right tackle Anthony Belton. Reed landed hard on his right shoulder on the tackle by Commanders defensive back Quan Martin, whose weight was fully on Reed as Reed landed on the turf.

The Commanders have ruled out defensive Deatrich Wise Jr. (quad) and tight end John Bates (groin). Wise was carted off the field after an extra point.

Commanders offensive guard Brandon Coleman (shoulder) is questionable to return.