 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_250911.jpg
Week 2 best bets: Bengals on upset watch vs. Jags
nbc_csu_tbvshou_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Buccaneers vs. Texans
nbc_csu_atlvsmin_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Falcons vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_250911.jpg
Week 2 best bets: Bengals on upset watch vs. Jags
nbc_csu_tbvshou_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Buccaneers vs. Texans
nbc_csu_atlvsmin_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Falcons vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jayden Reed has broken collarbone, will miss significant time

  
Published September 12, 2025 04:25 AM

Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed is headed to injured reserve with a broken collarbone.

Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur said after Thursday night’s win over Washington that Reed will miss a significant portion of the season.

“He’s going to miss a lot of time,” LaFleur said of Reed. “Unfortunately, he broke his collarbone, so he’ll be down for quite some time. We’ll see how fast he can recover and heal. Certainly I would expect him back at some point this season but obviously it’s a big blow to us. He’s a guy that is a catalyst for our offense and our football team. The energy he brings, he is a dog. He comes out there and he’s gonna compete, and he plays tough, physical, and he’s a playmaker. Fortunately for us I feel like we have a pretty deep wide receiver room and there’s going to be opportunities there for other guys to step up and take advantage of it.”

Reed suffered the injury while catching a 39-yard touchdown pass on the Packers’ opening drive, but the touchdown was nullified by a holding penalty.

The 25-year-old Reed was a 2023 second-round pick of the Packers who was their leading receiver last year with 55 catches for 857 yards. He’s a big loss to a team that looks, through two weeks, like a Super Bowl contender.