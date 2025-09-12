Jayden Reed has broken collarbone, will miss significant time

Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed is headed to injured reserve with a broken collarbone.

Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur said after Thursday night’s win over Washington that Reed will miss a significant portion of the season.

“He’s going to miss a lot of time,” LaFleur said of Reed. “Unfortunately, he broke his collarbone, so he’ll be down for quite some time. We’ll see how fast he can recover and heal. Certainly I would expect him back at some point this season but obviously it’s a big blow to us. He’s a guy that is a catalyst for our offense and our football team. The energy he brings, he is a dog. He comes out there and he’s gonna compete, and he plays tough, physical, and he’s a playmaker. Fortunately for us I feel like we have a pretty deep wide receiver room and there’s going to be opportunities there for other guys to step up and take advantage of it.”

Reed suffered the injury while catching a 39-yard touchdown pass on the Packers’ opening drive, but the touchdown was nullified by a holding penalty.

The 25-year-old Reed was a 2023 second-round pick of the Packers who was their leading receiver last year with 55 catches for 857 yards. He’s a big loss to a team that looks, through two weeks, like a Super Bowl contender.