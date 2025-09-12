Jayden Reed is questionable to return with shoulder injury

Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed is playing through a Jones fracture in his left foot. He might have a bigger problem now.

Reed caught what would have been a 39-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Love if not for a holding penalty on right tackle Anthony Belton. He landed hard on his right shoulder on the tackle by Commanders defensive back Quan Martin, whose weight was fully on Reed as Reed landed on the turf.

Reed remained down on the field in obvious pain.

He walked off on his own, holding his right arm, and then went down again once on the sideline. After a brief visit to the sideline medical tent, Reed headed to the training room with a towel over his head.

Reed is questionable to return, the Packers report.

The Packers made a move in their offensive line for the second series, replacing Belton with Darian Kinnard at right tackle. Starter Zach Tom is inactive with an oblique injury.