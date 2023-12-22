Jayden Reed questionable, Christian Watson doubtful for Packers

Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed was able to return to practice on Friday.

Toe and chest injuries sidelined Reed for the first two days of the week, but head coach Matt LaFleur said that the rookie got some work in on Friday. Reed is listed as questionable to play against the Panthers.

If Reed plays, he’s unlikely to be joined in the receiving corps by Christian Watson. Watson is doubtful to play due to the hamstring injury that’s kept him out the last two weeks. Tackle Luke Tenuta (ankle) and running back Emanuel Wilson (shoulder) are also listed as doubtful.

Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (neck), tight end Luke Musgrave (kidney), and safety Darnell Savage (shoulder) are not going to play.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder), running back AJ Dillon (thumb), and wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) join Reed in the questionable group.