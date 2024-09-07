 Skip navigation
Jayden Reed’s 33-yard run gives Packers 12-7 lead

  
Published September 6, 2024 09:21 PM

The Packers couldn’t score on their two red-zone opportunities, kicking chip-shot field goals instead. The key might be to score before getting into the red zone.

Receiver Jayden Reed scored on a jet sweep, giving the Packers back the lead after Philadelphia scored the game’s first touchdown. Reed ran 33 yards to the end zone, completing a five-play, 70-yard drive.

The Packers opted to go for 2 points after Jalen Carter was offsides on the extra point, and Josh Jacobs was stopped short of the goal line on the try. The Packers lead 12-7 with 10:16 remaining in the second quarter.

Reed had a 38-yard touchdown reception negated on the Packers’ first drive when both teams had 12 players on the field for offsetting penalties.

He has one reception for 9 yards.

Jordan Love is 6-of-11 for 60 yards.