Jaylen Waddle dealing with “minor” injury, Dolphins sign WR Mike Harley Jr.

  
Published August 7, 2024 11:37 AM

The Dolphins are dealing with a handful of injuries at wide receiver, including one that has kept Jaylen Waddle out of practice for the last few days.

Head coach Mike McDaniel called Waddle’s injury “minor” at a Wednesday press conference, but did not delve into the nature of the problem that’s sidelined the wideout.

“He’s one of the toughest wide receivers that I’ve ever had the opportunity to coach,” McDaniel said, via David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “However, when you’re trying to make sure you get the season off on the right foot and you best facilitate the right scenario for health, you take measures and you learn new things.”

Braxton Berrios has also missed multiple practices while the Dolphins have been without Odell Beckham Jr. in all camp work. Erik Ezukanma and Tahj Washington round out the list of injured wideouts.

With all the injures thinning the ranks, the Dolphins added a player to the roster Wednesday. They announced the signing of Mike Hartley Jr., who went to the University of Miami and has spent time with the Browns. They waived offensive lineman Chasen Hines.