Jaylen Waddle: Dolphins are feeling “no pressure at all” heading to Buffalo

It’s been a minute since the Dolphins beat the Bills.

It’s been even longer since Miami beat Buffalo in Western New York.

The Bills have defeated the Dolphins in 15 of their last 17 matchups, including the postseason. The last Miami victory over Buffalo was Sept. 25, 2022, on a hot day in South Florida.

The last time the Dolphins defeated the Bills in Buffalo was way back in 2016 — when Adam Gase was coaching against Rex Ryan.

Receiver Jaylen Waddle was still in high school then, so he’s certainly never had the happy flight back to South Florida. But even as the Dolphins head to the Bills at 0-2, Waddle said the team is feeling “no pressure at all.”

“We’re just trying to play the best ball that we can,” Waddle said. “Go out there and compete at a high level, do our jobs and get a win.”

Part of that is because Waddle sees Miami’s issues over the first two games as things that are “definitely correctable.”

“Definitely something that was self-inflicted that we can go out there prepare for and don’t have it happen again,” Waddle said.

Plus, the club is playing it’s first primetime, standalone game of the season.

“If you’re not excited about playing on primetime, you really shouldn’t be in this sport,” Waddle said. “We’re going to be the only game on TV going into the week. This is what the game is all about, yeah it should be fun.”