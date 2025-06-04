Jaylen Waddle: Tua Tagovailoa looks confident, coming out with a different swag

After starting all 17 games for the first time in his career in 2023, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was available to play 11 games in 2024.

He finished the season having completed a league-high 72.9 percent of his throws for 2,867 yards with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

As Miami continues its offseason program, Tagovailoa’s college-turned-pro teammate Jaylen Waddle said this week that he’s liked what he’s seen from the quarterback as of late.

“He’s just excited to play, man,” Waddle told reporters on Tuesday, via transcript from the team. “I think all of us are. He looks confident, coming out with a different swag. He’s got dye in his hair and some other stuff.

“He looks like he’s just eager to play, man.”

After a disappointing 8-9 season, the Dolphins will need a healthy Tagovailoa playing at his best to contend in the coming year after missing the playoffs in 2024.