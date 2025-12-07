 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_officiating_251205.jpg
More steps are needed to improve NFL officiating
nbc_pftpm_playoffimpl_251205.jpg
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
nbc_pftpm_williamspickens_251205.jpg
Pickens ‘seemed a little disengaged’ against Lions

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Other PFT Content

Jaylen Warren extends Steelers lead to 27-16 after LT Andrus Peat goes to locker room

  
Published December 7, 2025 03:22 PM

The Steelers lost another left tackle to injury, but it didn’t stop their offense.

Aaron Rodgers hit running back Jaylen Warren with a short pass and he turned upfield to find nothing but open space between him and the end zone. The 38-yard touchdown made it 27-16 Steelers with 3:30 left to play in the third quarter in Baltimore.

The score came shortly after the Steelers saw left tackle Andrus Peat head to the locker room for a concussion evaluation. Peat is starting in place of Broderick Jones, which left Dylan Cook to see his first regular season action.

Rodgers also connected with wide receiver Calvin Austin for 31 yards on a third down to keep the drive alive. The quarterback is 19-of-28 for 280 yards.

Warren’s score came shortly after a Ravens touchdown and the home team is going to need to keep getting the ball in the end zone to end Sunday in first place in the AFC North.