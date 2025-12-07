Jaylen Warren extends Steelers lead to 27-16 after LT Andrus Peat goes to locker room

The Steelers lost another left tackle to injury, but it didn’t stop their offense.

Aaron Rodgers hit running back Jaylen Warren with a short pass and he turned upfield to find nothing but open space between him and the end zone. The 38-yard touchdown made it 27-16 Steelers with 3:30 left to play in the third quarter in Baltimore.

The score came shortly after the Steelers saw left tackle Andrus Peat head to the locker room for a concussion evaluation. Peat is starting in place of Broderick Jones, which left Dylan Cook to see his first regular season action.

Rodgers also connected with wide receiver Calvin Austin for 31 yards on a third down to keep the drive alive. The quarterback is 19-of-28 for 280 yards.

Warren’s score came shortly after a Ravens touchdown and the home team is going to need to keep getting the ball in the end zone to end Sunday in first place in the AFC North.