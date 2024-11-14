Jaylen Warren misses practice Thursday

The Steelers had one running back return to practice Thursday, but another one was added to the report.

Jaylen Warren did not practice on Thursday because of a back injury while Najee Harris (ankle) was back for a full practice session. Warren was not on the injury report at all on Wednesday and Friday will bring another practice before the team issues injury designations for Sunday’s game.

Cornerback C.J. Henderson (neck) was also added to the report and also missed practice. Edge rusher Alex Highsmith (ankle), tight end MyCole Pruitt (rest, knee), and defensive lineman Cameron Heyward (rest) were out for the second day in a row.

Wide receiver Van Jefferson (quad) and cornerback Donte Jackson (hamstring) were limited participants. Edge rusher Nick Herbig (hamstring), guard Isaac Seumalo (rest), and cornerback Cory Trice (hamstring) were full participants.