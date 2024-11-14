 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_texanscowboys_241114.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Texans vs. Cowboys
nbc_simms_brownssaints_241114.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Browns vs. Saints
nbc_simms_bestbetsblues_241114.jpg
Packers, 49ers, Lions among best NFL Week 11 bets

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_texanscowboys_241114.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Texans vs. Cowboys
nbc_simms_brownssaints_241114.jpg
NFL Week 11 preview: Browns vs. Saints
nbc_simms_bestbetsblues_241114.jpg
Packers, 49ers, Lions among best NFL Week 11 bets

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaylen Warren misses practice Thursday

  
Published November 14, 2024 05:23 PM

The Steelers had one running back return to practice Thursday, but another one was added to the report.

Jaylen Warren did not practice on Thursday because of a back injury while Najee Harris (ankle) was back for a full practice session. Warren was not on the injury report at all on Wednesday and Friday will bring another practice before the team issues injury designations for Sunday’s game.

Cornerback C.J. Henderson (neck) was also added to the report and also missed practice. Edge rusher Alex Highsmith (ankle), tight end MyCole Pruitt (rest, knee), and defensive lineman Cameron Heyward (rest) were out for the second day in a row.

Wide receiver Van Jefferson (quad) and cornerback Donte Jackson (hamstring) were limited participants. Edge rusher Nick Herbig (hamstring), guard Isaac Seumalo (rest), and cornerback Cory Trice (hamstring) were full participants.