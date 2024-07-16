 Skip navigation
Jaylen Watson, Charles Omenihu, Derrick Nnadi, Joe Thuney to start camp on active/PUP

  
Published July 16, 2024 04:25 PM

Chiefs defensive end BJ Thompson will start training camp on the non-football illness list, coach Andy Reid announced Tuesday.

Thompson, a fifth-round pick in 2023, was in a special teams meeting at the team facility last month when he had a seizure and went into cardiac arrest. His status going forward is unknown.

Reid also said cornerback Jaylen Watson, defensive end Charles Omenihu, defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi and left guard Joe Thuney will start on the active/physically unable to perform list. All four missed time with injuries in the offseason program.

Thuney is recovering from a pectoral injury that kept him out of Super Bowl LVIII, and Omenihu is working his way back from a torn ACL in the AFC Championship Game. Omenihu likely begins the season on reserve/PUP.

Nnadi finished last season on injured reserve, going on the list the week before the AFC Championship Game with a triceps injury.

Watson underwent surgery on his shoulder after the season to repair a torn labrum.

The players can return to the roster as soon as they pass a physical.

Rookie receiver Xavier Worthy, who injured his hamstring in May, should be good to go for training camp, Reid said.