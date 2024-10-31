Jaylon Johnson: Have to learn from Commanders loss, can’t let it linger

The Bears suffered a stunning loss to the Commanders last Sunday and the aftermath of Jayden Daniels’ game-winning Hail Mary featured plenty of finger pointing about how the game got away from them.

Head coach Matt Eberflus was criticized for giving the ball to offensive lineman Doug Kramer on the 1-yard-line because Kramer, who had never carried the ball before, fumbled the ball away. After taking a late lead, the Bears played soft defense to give up 13 yards to the Commanders and Daniels hit on the Hail Mary throw to Noah Brown because cornerback Tyrique Stevenson was in the wrong place after missing the start of the play jawing with fans. That led to more internal griping and an apology from Stevenson to the team on Monday.

On Wednesday, the message was that it is time to move on. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds said if you “dwell on the past, you’re gonna trip going forward” and cornerback Jaylon Johnson said any thoughts about last week have to be focused on getting better in the future.

“We’re just trying to find ways to move forward and make sure everybody’s mind is in the right spot to win games,” Johnson said, via Mark Potash of the Chicago Sun-Times. “The biggest thing is learning from it, then not letting it linger.”

The test of the Bears’ ability to turn the page and get back on track will come in Arizona this Sunday. They have not won on the road yet this season and this would be an ideal time to change that record.