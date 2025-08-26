 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_joemixonnfi_250826.jpg
Mixon to begin season on NFI list
nbc_pft_desmond_watsom_250826.jpg
Buccaneers reportedly waive Watson
nbc_pft_tommy_trask_white_250826.jpg
DeVito headlines best-available backup QBs

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Jaylon Johnson is expected to be on the Bears’ initial 53-man roster

  
Published August 26, 2025 02:04 PM

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson spent all of training camp on the non-football injury list, but he won’t be on it to start the regular season.

Head coach Ben Johnson said at a Tuesday press conference that the team’s plan is to activate Johnson as the team sets their initial 53-man roster. That would allow him to begin practicing and open the door to having the cornerback in the lineup for Week 1.

Johnson suffered a leg injury while away from the team and would have missed at least the first four games of the season if he remained on the list.

Practice work will help determine when Johnson gets the green light to play in a game and the first injury reports of the season next week will provide a better idea about when that will be.