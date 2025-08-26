Jaylon Johnson is expected to be on the Bears’ initial 53-man roster

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson spent all of training camp on the non-football injury list, but he won’t be on it to start the regular season.

Head coach Ben Johnson said at a Tuesday press conference that the team’s plan is to activate Johnson as the team sets their initial 53-man roster. That would allow him to begin practicing and open the door to having the cornerback in the lineup for Week 1.

Johnson suffered a leg injury while away from the team and would have missed at least the first four games of the season if he remained on the list.

Practice work will help determine when Johnson gets the green light to play in a game and the first injury reports of the season next week will provide a better idea about when that will be.