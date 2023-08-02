 Skip navigation
Jaylon Smith working out for Raiders

  
Published August 2, 2023 04:42 PM

A day after signing linebacker Darius Harris, the Raiders worked out free agent linebacker Jaylon Smith on Wednesday, Jordan Schultz of theScore.com reports.

Smith, 28, played 13 games with 11 starts with the Giants last season and totaled 88 tackles. He initially joined the Giants in 2021, playing for current Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

The Cowboys made Smith a second-round pick in 2017, and he made the Pro Bowl in 2019.

Smith made 498 tackles, two interceptions, six forced fumbles and 20 passes defensed in 68 games with the Cowboys over five seasons. The Cowboys waived him during the 2021 season, and he spent time with the Packers that year before joining the Giants.

The Raiders’ top linebackers are Divine Deablo and Robert Spillane, and they are in need of depth.