JC Latham, Chris Braswell declare for 2024 draft

A pair of Alabama players announced that they are headed for the NFL.

Latham spent the last two years as the starting right tackle at Alabama and announced on Wednesday night is giving up his remaining eligibility in order to enter the 2024 draft. Linebacker Chris Braswell made the same announcement as Latham on Thursday morning.

Braswell had 42 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three forced fumbles, and an interception that he returned for a touchdown during the 2023 season.

The two players join edge rusher Dallas Turner as members of the Crimson Tide to announce their plans in the wake of Alabama’s Rose Bowl loss to Michigan on January 1.