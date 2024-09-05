Jedrick Wills downgraded to non-participant in Thursday’s practice

Browns left tackle Jedrick Wills returned to practice on Wednesday, revealing afterward that he won’t start as he works his way back from an MCL injury last Nov. 5. He did not practice Thursday.

It seems unlikely that Wills even dresses for the game.

Either Jack Conklin or James Hudson will start at left tackle.

Conklin, the right tackle, is returning from a knee injury that limited him in practice a second consecutive day.

Wide receiver David Bell (quad), linebacker Jordan Hicks (calf), defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (hamstring), defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (Achilles), defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (knee) and linebacker Nathaniel Watson (quad) also remained limited.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (knee), linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (hand) and defensive end Alex Wright (elbow) were full participants again.