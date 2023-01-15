 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jeff Bezos didn’t submit a bid for the Commanders

  
Published January 15, 2023 11:31 AM
nbc_pft_commandersqb_230111
January 11, 2023 08:09 AM
The QB carousel continues for another offseason in Washington, and Mike Florio and Chris Simms debate which direction the Commanders should go at the most important position.

On the eve of the deadline for submitting bids to buy the Commanders, Forbes reported that owner Daniel Snyder has already received multiple offers “well north ” of $7 billion. Now, FrontOfficeSports.com disputes this account.

A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com reports that no bid exceeded $6.3 billion . More significantly, Perez reports that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has yet to make a bid. At all.

The real question, as a league source has framed it for PFT, is whether Bezos has deliberately chosen not to get in, or whether he has been frozen out. There’s acrimony between Snyder and Bezos, given that Bezos owns the Washington Post.

If Snyder agrees with the suggestion contained in the GOP version of the House Oversight Committee report that the entire investigation was aimed at forcing Snyder out and installing “the owner of a left-leaning newspaper sympathetic to the Democratic party,” maybe Snyder will never sell it to Bezos, regardless of the price.