Jeff Hafley says he’s focused on beating the Giants, not becoming their next head coach

Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley has been mentioned as a potential next head coach of the Giants, and it could make sense: Hafley resigned as head coach at Boston College to become the Packers’ defensive coordinator with an eye toward becoming an NFL head coach, and as a New Jersey native he’d surely have interest in the Giants job.

But this week, as the Packers prepare to face the Giants shortly after the Giants fired head coach Brian Daboll, Hafley says his job prospects are not on his mind. While he thinks his family would like to see him get a job back home in New Jersey, he’s focused on doing his job in Green Bay.

“I’m sure my mom is very aware,” Hafley said of talk that he’s a candidate for the Giants job. “Right now I’m locked in and focused on the New York Giants, but I’m sure my family back home is. I’m not. I’m focused on beating the Giants and doing the best that we can.”

Hafley is in his second season as defensive coordinator of the Packers and has often been mentioned as a potential future NFL head coach. He’ll likely be called upon for multiple interviews this offseason, including for the coaching vacancy that just opened up back home.