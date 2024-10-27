 Skip navigation
Jeff Ulbrich: I don’t regret sticking with Greg Zuerlein

  
Published October 27, 2024 04:48 PM

There were a number of reasons why the Jets lost to the Patriots in New England on Sunday afternoon, including a pair of missed kicks by Greg Zuerlein.

Zuerlein missed an extra point after a touchdown in the first quarter and he missed a 44-yard field goal in the second half of the 25-22 loss. Zuerlein’s inability to make kicks was not a new development.

He missed a field goal against the Steelers in Week Seven, two field goals against the Bills in Week Six, and a game-winning try against the Broncos is Week Four. The Jets lost all of those games as well and the run of ineptitude has led to questions about making a change.

The Jets opted not to do so, which led to interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich being asked at his postgame press conference whether he regrets sticking with the veteran. Ulbrich said he doesn’t regret that choice, but it’s a safe bet that the team’s fans have a different opinion about the decision-making that has contributed to the team’s current five-game losing streak.