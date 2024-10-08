Jeff Ulbrich will serve as Jets interim head coach

With the surprising firing of Robert Saleh on Tuesday morning, the Jets have a new man in charge of the team.

According to multiple reports, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will be the team’s interim head coach.

Ulbrich, 47, has been New York’s defensive coordinator since Saleh was hired in 2021. The Jets have ranked No. 4 and No. 3 in total yards over the past two seasons. The club currently is No. 2 in yards allowed and No. 5 in points allowed.

Before coming to the Jets, Ulbrich was a Falcons assistant coach from 2015-2020. He served as linebackers coach for much of that stint, though he was promoted to defensive coordinator after Raheem Morris took over as interim head coach in 2020.

A former third-round pick in 2000, Ulbrich played 120 games with 75 starts for the 49ers through 2009.

After returning from London, Ulbrich and the Jets have an extra day to prepare for Week 6, as they’ll host the Bills on Monday night.