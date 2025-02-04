Jeffrey Lurie “would never say never,” but he does not expect ever to own the Celtics

A report last week indicated Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie has interest in buying the Boston Celtics.

Lurie addressed the report during Super Bowl Opening Night.

“I would never say never, but I’m not looking to own another sports franchise,” Lurie, a Boston native, said, via Ben Volin of the Boston Globe. “The Celtics again are exceptional. They’re so well run. They’re so talented. It’s my childhood team. However, I do not expect that to happen.”

It is unknown whether the current owners of the Celtics, a group led by Wyc Grousbeck, would even entertain selling the team. Forbes estimates the NBA team is worth around $6 billion.

Lurie bought the Eagles for $185 million in 1994.