Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will remain in local hospital overnight for observation

The Browns have provided an update on linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who was carted off the field on a backboard in the second half of Sunday’s win over the Ravens.

The team announced that Owusu-Koramoah will remain at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center overnight for observation as a precaution. Cleveland had previously announced Owusu-Koramoah had suffered a neck injury and had movement in all of his extremities.

Owusu-Koramoah suffered the injury when trying to tackle running back Derrick Henry in the third quarter.

A second-round pick in 2021, Owusu-Koramoah entered the week with 54 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, three passes defensed, and an interception this season.