 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jerick McKinnon is close to tying, and breaking, a single-season record for running backs

  
Published January 1, 2023 03:58 PM
nbc_fnia_kornackiafcplayoffpicture_230101
January 1, 2023 08:03 PM
Steve Kornacki analyzes the latest in the AFC Wild Card picture after Week 17, including how the Patriots' win over the Dolphins impacts each team's postseason chances entering the final week of the regular season.

Early in his career, running back Jerick McKinnon showed great potential, as a backup in Minnesota who made the most of the opportunities he received.

After losing two seasons to a knee injury, McKinnon has developed into a very dangerous weapon for a diverse Chiefs offense.

This year, he’s got a chance to set a single-season record for running backs.

Per the NFL, McKinnon’s pair of receiving touchdowns gave him eight for the year. That’s only one behind the three-way tie between Marshall Faulk in 2001, Chuck Foreman in 1975, and Leroy Hoard in 1991.

Foreman did it in 14 games. Faulk and Hoard did it in 16 games. McKinnon, obviously, would be doing it in 17 games.

Regardless, he’s one away from doing it. And what he doing is helping the Chiefs stay in position to compete for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.