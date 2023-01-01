Jerick McKinnon is close to tying, and breaking, a single-season record for running backs

Early in his career, running back Jerick McKinnon showed great potential, as a backup in Minnesota who made the most of the opportunities he received.

After losing two seasons to a knee injury, McKinnon has developed into a very dangerous weapon for a diverse Chiefs offense.

This year, he’s got a chance to set a single-season record for running backs.

Per the NFL, McKinnon’s pair of receiving touchdowns gave him eight for the year. That’s only one behind the three-way tie between Marshall Faulk in 2001, Chuck Foreman in 1975, and Leroy Hoard in 1991.

Foreman did it in 14 games. Faulk and Hoard did it in 16 games. McKinnon, obviously, would be doing it in 17 games.

Regardless, he’s one away from doing it. And what he doing is helping the Chiefs stay in position to compete for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.