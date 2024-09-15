Jermaine Johnson believed to have torn Achilles

The Jets pulled off their first win of the season on Sunday, but they lost a key member of their defense in the process.

Edge rusher Jermaine Johnson went down with a non-contact injury that had all the hallmarks of an Achilles tear and head coach Robert Saleh confirmed after the 24-17 win over the Titans that is believed to be the injury. Johnson will have an MRI to confirm that diagnosis.

Johnson spoke to reporters after the game as well and said he felt like someone stepped on the back of his leg. Johnson was coming off an 8.5-sack season, but it looks like he won’t be adding to that total this season.

Will McDonald had a couple of sacks on Sunday, but the Jets will need pass rush help with Johnson out of the picture. They have Haason Reddick under contract, but he has been holding out in hope of landing a new deal. We’ll see if Johnson’s injury leads to a change in the Jets’ stance against giving him one.