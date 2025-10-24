Jermaine Johnson does not expect the Jets to trade him

Winless teams at the end of October tend to find themselves discussed as potential sellers at the trade deadline and the Jets are no exception with the November 4 deadline coming soon.

Edge rusher Jermaine Johnson is one player whose name has been bandied about as a possible target for teams interested in a defensive upgrade. Johnson appeared to respond to that chatter on Wednesday by posting Leonardo DiCaprio’s “I’m not leaving” speech from The Wolf of Wall Street on social media and he said on Thursday that he’s gotten “clarity” from the team that they are not planning to deal him.

“I’m definitely wanted here, and I want to stay here,” Johnson said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “That’s been understood. Hence the tweet.”

Johnson returned from last season’s torn Achilles to start the season on the field, but missed three games with an ankle injury before returning for the last two games. He had nine tackles and a sack while helping the Jets allow a total of 26 points in losses to the Broncos and Panthers in those games.

The Jets picked up Johnson’s 2026 option, so he’s under contract for a guaranteed $13.4 million and, for now, it looks like the Jets will be the team paying that salary.