Jermaine Johnson replaces Khalil Mack on AFC Pro Bowl roster

A third Jets defender has been added to the AFC’s Pro Bowl roster.

The Jets announced that edge rusher Jermaine Johnson has been selected for the first time in his career. He joins fellow 2022 first-round pick Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams on the team.

Johnson is taking the place of Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack at this week’s events in Orlando.

After playing a reserve role as a rookie, Johnson started every game for the Jets in his second season. He had 55 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, 16 quarterback hits, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in those appearances.