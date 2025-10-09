Jermaine Johnson returns to Jets practice

The Jets can use all the defensive help they can find and edge rusher Jermaine Johnson is moving closer to providing them with some.

Johnson has been out since injuring his ankle in the team’s Week 2 loss to the Bills, but he was on the field at Thursday’s practice in London. Johnson took part in the session on a limited basis.

The Jets will issue their injury designations for Sunday’s game against the Broncos after their Friday practice.

Running back/kick returner Kene Nwangwu (hamstring) also returned to practice. He is listed as limited along with defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (groin) and linebacker Ja’Markis Weston (groin).

Cornerback Michael Carter (concussion) and wide receiver Allen Lazard (personal) did not practice. Lazard has already been ruled out for Sunday and Carter is expected to miss the game as well.

Quarterback Justin Fields (knee) was a full participant for the second straight day.