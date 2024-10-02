Jerod Mayo considering starting Antonio Gibson due to Rhamondre Stevenson’s fumbles

Entering this season, Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson had fumbled seven times in 41 games — with just one last season.

But now he’s fumbled once in each of New England’s first four matchups this year.

That could at least temporarily cost Stevenson his starting job, as head coach Jerod Mayo said in his Wednesday press conference that the ball security issues could have him turn to Antonio Gibson.

“That’s definitely under consideration,” Mayo said. “I’ve had multiple conversations with Rhamondre. But look, we can’t preach that ball security is job security and still have him out there the majority of the time.

“So, I think it sends a stronger message to the players that there are certain things that we just can’t do to win, especially with the team that we have today.”

Stevenson, who signed an extension with New England in June, has rushed for 267 yards with two touchdowns and caught nine passes for 34 yards this season. Gibson has rushed for 155 yards on 29 carries and caught seven passes for 82 yards in the first four weeks.