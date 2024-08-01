Jerod Mayo: Davon Godchaux is a huge part of what we do

The Patriots were able to get a deal done with defensive lineman Davon Godchaux on Wednesday, putting him under contract with the club through 2026.

In his Thursday press conference, head coach Jerod Mayo noted how grateful he was that things worked out between the two parties.

“The thing about Godchaux is he’s a huge piece of what we do,” Mayo said. “Look, it’s never a — well, at least for me, it’s never been just a clean process of, ‘Alright, you want a deal? Here’s a deal. Alright, we’re done.’ So, this was a little bit more extensive, but I’m happy to have him here.”

Mayo added that he appreciated the way Godchaux handled the situation, still participating in camp as negotiations were ongoing.

"[HJe handled it like a professional in the classroom and out here on the field,” Mayo said. “He was out here in full pads participating in everything, and that definitely helps.”

Godchaux, 29, initially signed with the Patriots as a free agent in March 2021. He’s started all 17 games in both of the last two seasons and 16 in 2021. He was on the field for 60 percent of defensive snaps in 2023, finishing with 56 total tackles along with two tackles for loss, a QB hit, and a fumble recovery.