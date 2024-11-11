Jerod Mayo: Drake Maye is really taking control of offense and team

The Patriots installed Drake Maye as their starting quarterback weeks ago, but his transition into the team’s leader is an ongoing process.

It took a step forward this week when Maye addressed the offense after a poor practice on Wednesday. Maye said after Sunday’s game that he stressed that the “little things are adding up and hurting us” while trying to push the team to be sharper.

The results of that effort were on the field in Sunday’s 19-3 win over the Bears and head coach Jerod Mayo said that the run of events were a sign of the stamp that Maye is already putting on the team.

“Drake has addressed the offense numerous times,” Mayo said, via a transcript from the team. “I think it goes back to now he’s starting to really take control of the offense and the team. When you go out there and you perform at a high level, that’s the first step. The next step is to bring others with you, and I think he’s on his way to doing that.”

At 3-7, the Patriots can’t harbor realistic hopes of a playoff run this season. Continued growth for Maye over the rest of the season would still make this season a success when it comes to the long-term outlook in New England.