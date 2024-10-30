Jerod Mayo: Drake Maye will be limited in Wednesday’s practice

As the Patriots begin their practice week, rookie quarterback Drake Maye will be on the field after being placed in concussion protocol on Sunday.

Head coach Jerod Mayo told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that Maye will be limited in the day’s session.

"[H]e will throw the ball at times in practice today. But he will be limited,” Mayo said. “There are people a lot smarter than me, as far as cleaning people with concussions, and we’ll lean on our medical professionals and also the NFL league policy as far as getting him ready to play.

“I do have confidence that if the league says he’s ready to play, that he will be able to go out there and operate. In saying that, I feel very comfortable putting Jacoby [Brissett] in there, as he is a professional and always stays ready — as you could see from the last game. So, however that plays out, we’ll see.”

Mayo added that having a veteran like Brissett “kind of puts us at ease” from the quarterback standpoint.

Maye exited Sunday’s 25-22 victory over the Jets in the second quarter, having rushed for 46 yards — including a 17-yard touchdown — and completed 3-of-6 passes for 23 yards. Brissett finished 15-of-24 for 132 yards, and hit a two-point conversion following Rhamondre Stevenson’s go-ahead, 1-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

In his four appearances with three starts, Maye has completed 63.1 percent of his throws for 564 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions. Brissett has completed 59.1 percent of his passes this season for 828 yards with two touchdowns and one pick.

The Patriots injury report over the next few days will be telling when it comes to Maye’s availability for the Week 9 matchup with the Titans.