Jerod Mayo: Hopefully we can get something done with Davon Godchaux, Matthew Judon

  
Published July 23, 2024 12:09 PM

A pair of Patriots veteran defensive players aren’t thrilled with their contracts, but that didn’t stop them from reporting to training camp.

Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux and edge rusher Matthew Judon are both in the final year of deals and they’d like new ones, but there was no movement over the offseason. On Tuesday, head coach Jerod Mayo said that he and executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf want both players in New England but offered no predictions about what might happen in negotiations.

“Look, the relationship is still good, at least from my perspective,” Mayo said, via Karen Guregian of MassLive.com. “I know their teammates definitely respect them. Those are valuable pieces of this organization, and they’ve done a lot for us. Hopefully, we can get something done, and those guys are here. I want them here. Eliot wants them here. The team wants them here. There is a business aspect to everything though.”

Judon did limited work in training camp last year until his contract was tweaked and Godchaux was limited this spring, but Mayo said the expectation is that everyone who is in camp will be working.