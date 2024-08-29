Jerod Mayo: I don’t want to get into hypotheticals about when Drake Maye will play

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo kicked off a brief press conference on Thursday morning by confirming that the team is going with Jacoby Brissett as their starting quarterback.

Mayo said that Brissett will be our starting quarterback “this season” and he quickly fielded a question about whether that means the team plans to sit first-round pick Drake Maye for his entire rookie year. Mayo said that he wasn’t going to put a timeline on any future quarterback moves before saying Brissett will have the job as long as he does it to the team’s satisfaction.

“I don’t want to get into hypotheticals,” Mayo said. “We can’t go into the season saying ‘He’s going to go ‘X’ amount of weeks. Look — as long as Jacoby is going out there performing the way we all have confidence in him doing, he’ll be our quarterback this season.”

The Patriots’ move to Maye will be a permanent one because the team isn’t going to yank the third overall pick in and out of the lineup, so they’ll have to be convinced the timing is right. That won’t be in Week One, but it won’t be a big shock if it comes at some point during the 2024 season.