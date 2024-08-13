Jerod Mayo on Drake Maye: If I had to use one word, I’d say steady

Drake Maye didn’t play a lot of snaps in the Patriots’ first preseason game, but the rookie quarterback is set for a lot more work this week.

Maye and the Patriots practiced with the Eagles on Tuesday and head coach Jerod Mayo said before the workout that Maye and Jacoby Brissett would be getting the majority of the work because “we’ve got to get ready to play some real football.” That will also be the case for Thursday’s preseason game between the teams and Mayo’s description of what he’s seen from the first-round pick suggests that the team is comfortable putting more on his plate.

“He’s been steady,” Mayo said, via a transcript from the team. “I think if I was to say one word, it’s steady. He’s always in the building, always studying. He’s out here trying to get better each and every day. He’ll get more reps this week if that’s the underlying question. He’ll get more reps this week, believe me.”

Steadiness is also something Brissett brings to the table and the veteran remains the likely choice to start at quarterback in Week One of the regular season. If Maye keeps showing signs he’s ready for the job, though, it may not be long before the outlook changes in New England.