nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Jerod Mayo on Jacoby Brissett: Everyone has to be better

  
Published October 6, 2024 05:31 PM

The Patriots have lost their last four games and questions about when they will make a change at quarterback are growing louder.

Head coach Jerod Mayo wasn’t asked directly about a change on Sunday, but it was the gist of a question he fielded in his postgame press conference. Jacoby Brissett was 18-of-34 for 160 yards in Sunday’s 15-10 loss to the Dolphins and Mayo was asked after the game about how much separation there is between Brissett and first-round pick Drake Maye.

“I don’t want to get into the separation talk,” Mayo said. “I will say, look, Jacoby is out there trying to do what we’ve asked him to do from the start. He’s taking some big hits, and his toughness continues to show up. Execution from the entire offense has to be better going forward.”

Mayo’s not wrong about other issues — 12 penalties were a factor on Sunday — but Maye is the future of the franchise and calls to start that future are only going to get louder as the losses continue to mount in New England.