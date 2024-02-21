Jerod Mayo: Patriots’ coaching staff knows relationship with media is very important

During his 24 years as head coach of the Patriots, Bill Belichick could be tight-lipped with the media. New Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo signaled today that he’s going to have a different approach to dealing with reporters.

At the outset of today’s press conference to introduce the Patriots’ coaching staff to reporters, Mayo made clear that he values what reporters do.

“I appreciate, first of all, you guys coming down,” Mayo said to the assembled reporters at the outset of the press conference.

Mayo then said his coaching staff would be available to talk to reporters and that his staff knows he thinks it’s important to have a good relationship with the beat writers who are in the building daily.

“They know that our relationship with the media is very important,” Mayo said. “I think there needs to be a good relationship between the two groups. I’ll try to make myself available as much as possible.”

That should be welcome news to the press in Boston.