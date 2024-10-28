Jerod Mayo was surprised “pretty sharp” Drake Maye needed concussion evaluation

The Patriots pulled out a 25-22 win over the Jets with a late touchdown drive that was led by quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Brissett was in the game because Drake Maye was pulled in the first half in order to undergo a concussion evaluation and he was ruled out of the game at halftime. Maye had run for a touchdown in the first quarter and appeared to suffer the injury on a hit during another run, but he remained in the game for a few plays before the evaluation process began.

On Monday, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said he was caught off guard when trainer Jim Whalen informed him of Maye’s status because he did not see any sign that the quarterback was struggling.

“I did not,” Mayo said, via a transcript from the team. “I was surprised when Whalen told me he had to go to the medical tent because he threw a couple of good balls afterward, and I thought he was still pretty sharp in those regards. But obviously, it’s above my pay grade as far as pulling him out of the game and putting him in the protocol.”

Maye will need to clear the concussion protocol before he’ll be able to return and that process will be something to watch as they head toward their Week Nine date with the Titans.