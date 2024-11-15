Jerod Mayo: When Christian Barmore is ready, he’ll play

Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore’s long absence from the field came to an end on Thursday.

Barmore practiced with the team for the first time since developing blood clots in July and head coach Jerod Mayo said at his Friday press conference that Barmore is feeling well after his return to action. Mayo also touched on when Barmore might be back in the lineup for game action.

“Yesterday was a good day,” Mayo said. “Just to see Barmore out there was a great sight to see. The expectation is there is no expectation. When he’s ready to go, he will play. . . . We’ll leave the final decision up to the medical professionals.”

Mayo said the team will ease Barmore back toward his usual workload and he was asked if it was realistic for Barmore to be in the lineup against the Rams this weekend.

“There’s a chance,” Mayo said. “We have a meeting with doctors after practice today.”

Barmore was a key piece of the Patriots defense in recent years and his full return to action will be reason to celebrate in New England.