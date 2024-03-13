Jerome Baker slated for Titans visit Wednesday

Linebacker Jerome Baker is set to be in Nashville on Wednesday.

Baker was released by the Dolphins earlier this month and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he is scheduled to visit with the Titans as he looks for a place to play in 2024.

Signing with the Titans would reunite Baker with his first NFL position coach. Titans linebackers coach Frank Bush held the same role in Miami when Baker joined the Dolphins as a third-round pick in 2018.

Baker had 78 tackles, two interceptions, an interception return for a touchdown, 1.5 sacks, and three passes defensed for the Dolphins last season.

The Titans saw linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair agree to a deal in Houston, but they are set to sign Kenneth Murray and Baker could make for a second addition to the linebacking corps in Tennessee.