Jerome Ford, Dallas Goedert downgraded to out

Both the Browns and the Eagles have downgraded a key offensive player for the rest of the game. And

For Cleveland, running back Jerome Ford is now out due to a hamstring injury. He had to exit the contest after taking just two carries for 14 yards.

For Philadelphia, tight end Dallas Goedert has also been downgraded to out with a hamstring injury. He exited in the first quarter after getting one target.

The Eagles also have an injury concern in their secondary, as cornerback Darius Slay is questionable to return with a knee issue.

With about nine minutes left in the third quarter, the Browns and Eagles are tied 10-10.