Jerry Hughes ruled out; Will Anderson, Jonathan Greenard questionable

The Texans ruled out defensive end Jerry Hughes (ankle) after he didn’t practice all week.

The team lists seven other players as questionable, including their starting defensive ends and starting defensive tackles.

Defensive ends Will Anderson (ankle) and Jonathan Greenard (ankle) had limited participation in Thursday’s practice before receiving the questionable designation. It was Greenard’s first practice since Week 16.

Fullback Andrew Beck (calf), receiver Noah Brown (back), defensive tackle Maliek Collins (hip), defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (shoulder) and receiver Robert Woods (hip) also are questionable after limited work Thursday. It was the first practice of the week for Brown.

Greenard (12.5), Anderson (7.0), Rankins (6.0), Collins (5.0) and Hughes (3.0) are the team’s top-five sack leaders and have a combined 33.5 of the Texans’ 46 sacks.