Jerry Jacobs: Lions are going to show the world we’re here

  
Published July 14, 2023 11:38 AM

The Lions are getting more positive preseason attention than they have in years and cornerback Jerry Jacobs isn’t doing anything to discourage the growing expectations for the team.

Jacobs went to the ESPY Awards this week and was asked a few questions about the upcoming season by Pride of Detroit, including what his message would be to the team’s fans ahead of a highly anticipated season.

“We are coming and when I say we’re ‘coming,’ we are trying to prove everyone wrong and we are going to show the world, the NFL, and anybody else in the way that you know we are here,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs named head coach Dan Campbell as one of the top reasons why “this will be the season” for the Lions and Campbell’s stay in Detroit will be shaping up to be a long one if the team is able to fulfill the high hopes they’re carrying with them into September.