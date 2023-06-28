 Skip navigation
Jerry Jeudy: Broncos WRs are going to be a hard group to stop

  
Published June 28, 2023 03:41 PM

With several injuries, the Broncos have not had their full complement of receivers available for much of the last few seasons.

The club is hoping that will change in 2023.

Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, and KJ Hamler are all set to be healthy entering the 2023 season. Jeudy said on Wednesday that the group’s health is an exciting proposition for the coming year.

“We haven’t been all on the same field since, what, my rookie year? It’s been a few years,” Jeudy said at his youth football camp on Wednesday, via Troy Renck of Denver7. “But having everybody on the field at the same time, it’s going to be big because I know what we’re capable of. And they know what we’re capable of.

“So, having everybody on the same field, it’s going to be a hard group of guys to stop.”

While Jeudy and Sutton were the subjects of trade rumors earlier in the offseason, head coach Sean Payton made it clear that the two were not going to be moved. Now they’ll all have the opportunity to work with Russell Wilson and bring the offense back to life in 2023.