Jerry Jones calls Cowboys handing Bill Belichick his most lopsided loss “surreal”

The Cowboys sent Tom Brady into retirement in January, beating the Buccaneers 31-14 in the wild card round. Sixteen days later, Brady announced he was calling it a career.

On Sunday, the Cowboys handed Bill Belichick the most lopsided loss of his career.

The Cowboys won 38-3.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones called that fact hard to believe.

“Surreal is what it is when you look at how well they have competed all these years, and so again that is the case where you have all the respect in the world for them,” Jones said. “Couldn’t have pictured being able to have the score like this, but again, it’s kind of inspiring because again knowing what a great coach, what a great organization they’ve got. We’ll build on that. That did us some good.”

Jones admits concern after the Cowboys were upset by the Cardinals 28-16 last week. They rebounded Sunday, moving to 3-1, with their three victories by a cumulative 108-13.

“Yes, I did [have concern] after last week. I felt like that we had a lot of work to do,” Jones said. “I almost felt like coming in today was similar to the way I felt when we had our first game this year with the Giants when this group hadn’t been together in a preseason game. I was anxious to see how we were. I felt that way before the kickoff tonight. This was meaningful. Absolutely I had a question in my mind of how this thing would turn out today and the meaningfulness of it later this season.”

The Cowboys took it to Belichick and the Patriots on Sunday.

Belichick’s previous worst loss was by 31 points to the Bills in 2003. He also had a 29-point loss to the Bills in 2020.

“I would say that we will take it,” Jones said. “We will take it, and it will be that meaningful to us and is that meaningful to us even though we know he’d like to have few things different than they are with that team. It’s still beating them and getting the win from him. It’s got everything that’s good to go with it.”