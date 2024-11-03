Jerry Jones “concerned” about Dak Prescott’s hamstring injury

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he is “concerned” about Dak Prescott’s hamstring injury.

“Well, I am concerned about that,” Jones said, via video from Pat Doney of NBCDFW. “It concerned me when I saw the play or I saw him have a reaction to any weakness that he might have had there in his ham. We just have to take a look at that.”

The quarterback will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.

Prescott said it was hard even to walk, but it will “take a lot” for him not to play Sunday against the Eagles.

“I felt something pull,” Prescott said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “I felt something I’ve never felt.”

He missed the entire fourth quarter after injuring his right leg on an incompletion on second-and-20 late in the third quarter. He stayed in for third down before leaving.

Fox cameras also showed an injury to Prescott’s right hand, but Jones said that is not an issue.

Prescott went 18-of-24 for 133 yards and a touchdown before giving way to Cooper Rush, who was 13-of-25 for 115 yards and a touchdown.

“I’ll be very candid with you: You’ve got to give Rush a little positive here,” Jones said. “He came in there, and I’m proud of him. I thought he played well.”

The Cowboys lost 27-21 after Rush’s touchdown throw to Jalen Tolbert and his two-point conversion pass to CeeDee Lamb with 1:28 remaining. The Falcons recovered the onside kick.