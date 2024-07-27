Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott deal “can happen,” won’t make comparisons to Jordan Love deal

Two quarterbacks agreed to contract extensions on Friday, but neither of them was Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys quarterback is in the final year of his contract and his future in Dallas has been a frequent topic of conversation at the team’s training camp this week. The new deals for Tua Tagovailoa and Jordan Love offered another chance to broach the subject with team owner Jerry Jones on Saturday.

Love’s four-year, $220 million extension is bigger than Tagovailoa’s and Jones was asked if the Packers quarterback’s new pact will impact talks with Prescott. Jones said “I get in trouble when I make comparisons” and that he’s “anxious for Dak to show that he’s the best with that Cowboys star.” Jones was then asked if that’s possible while playing with an expiring contract.

“Yes,” Jones said, via the team’s website. “That implies that he won’t get a new deal, and that’s not the case. Those things change everyday. It can happen.”

Prescott’s contract is one of three that have dominated conversation around the Cowboys this offseason. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and edge rusher Micah Parsons are also in line for deals, so there’s plenty for Jones and the rest of the Cowboys brass to work on ahead of the regular season.