 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240726.jpg
Could Sunday Ticket verdict impact NFL salary cap?
nbc_pft_billsrosterchanges_240419.jpg
Bills will have unavoidable cap problem with Allen
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240726.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Could HOU, DAL get second teams?

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240726.jpg
Could Sunday Ticket verdict impact NFL salary cap?
nbc_pft_billsrosterchanges_240419.jpg
Bills will have unavoidable cap problem with Allen
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240726.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Could HOU, DAL get second teams?

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott deal “can happen,” won’t make comparisons to Jordan Love deal

  
Published July 27, 2024 04:50 PM

Two quarterbacks agreed to contract extensions on Friday, but neither of them was Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys quarterback is in the final year of his contract and his future in Dallas has been a frequent topic of conversation at the team’s training camp this week. The new deals for Tua Tagovailoa and Jordan Love offered another chance to broach the subject with team owner Jerry Jones on Saturday.

Love’s four-year, $220 million extension is bigger than Tagovailoa’s and Jones was asked if the Packers quarterback’s new pact will impact talks with Prescott. Jones said “I get in trouble when I make comparisons” and that he’s “anxious for Dak to show that he’s the best with that Cowboys star.” Jones was then asked if that’s possible while playing with an expiring contract.

“Yes,” Jones said, via the team’s website. “That implies that he won’t get a new deal, and that’s not the case. Those things change everyday. It can happen.”

Prescott’s contract is one of three that have dominated conversation around the Cowboys this offseason. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and edge rusher Micah Parsons are also in line for deals, so there’s plenty for Jones and the rest of the Cowboys brass to work on ahead of the regular season.