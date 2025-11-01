Jerry Jones does damage control on recent comments about his gas business

Earlier this week, Cowboys owner and G.M. Jerry Jones created the impression that he’s not all-in with his football job. On Friday, he tried to put the toothpaste back in the tube.

While doing a victory lap regarding the recent success of a natural-gas venture, Jones said to the Wall Street Journal, “There’s $100 billion present value with gas out there. That’s why I’m talking to you on the telephone rather than trying to fix our defense with the Dallas Cowboys.”

Jones backtracked during one of his twice-weekly visits with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.

“Me sitting here talking on this phone with you, the visits I’m having with my fans through [this radio interview], that’ll help score touchdowns,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “In the real world, Santa Claus does not put the tricycle under the Christmas tree. We all know that. You have to have juice to make it go.”

Right, but Jones made it clear that his juice was being partially directed elsewhere.

“Every day, every time I can, I’m looking for ways to give advantages to the Dallas Cowboys,” Jones said. “Anybody that says I don’t focus on the Cowboys is just living in the moment of frustration, and I get that. And I’m frustrated too.”

It was Jones who said it. On Friday, he downplayed it.

“You know where I ought to be,” Jones said. “What did we spend, 15 minutes away from trying to help that defense?”

It was fifteen minutes for his call with the Wall Street Journal. How much more of his time in recent days and weeks has been devoted to his 12-figure natural-gas project?

Whatever the amount, it’s more than any other General Manger has spent on something other than making his team better. Which makes it a bad look. And which also solidifies the case for Jones to only be the owner of the Cowboys, and for him to hire a full-time G.M. who isn’t making time for other business interests.